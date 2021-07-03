iPalpiti Festival concerts to be held at Encinitas Library in July

The iPalpiti Festival will be held in July and highlights will include performances by the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev and a first-ever concert by the iPalpiti Orchestra at the new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Twenty-four award-winning young artists from 18 countries will perform under the direction of Maestro Eduard Schmieder. The acclaimed ensemble of international musical soloists is often referred to as the “United Nations of Classical Music.”

The iPalpiti Festival will begin in Encinitas, presenting three different concerts at the Encinitas Library, July 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Address: 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The concert at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center will be held July 18 at 3 p.m.

Visit encinitas.tix.com for concert tickets or the ipalpiti website for tickets and more information on the entire festival at ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2021