Advertisement
Share
Events

iPalpiti Festival concerts to be held at Encinitas Library in July

iPalpiti musicians
iPalpiti musicians performing at a 2017 concert held at the Encinitas Library: Stephanie Appelhans (violin), Peter Mezo (violin), Victor de Almeida (viola), Francisco Vila (cello), Ofer Canetti (cello)
(Robert McKenzie)
Del Mar Times
Share

The iPalpiti Festival will be held in July and highlights will include performances by the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev and a first-ever concert by the iPalpiti Orchestra at the new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Twenty-four award-winning young artists from 18 countries will perform under the direction of Maestro Eduard Schmieder. The acclaimed ensemble of international musical soloists is often referred to as the “United Nations of Classical Music.”

The iPalpiti Festival will begin in Encinitas, presenting three different concerts at the Encinitas Library, July 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Address: 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The concert at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center will be held July 18 at 3 p.m.

Visit encinitas.tix.com for concert tickets or the ipalpiti website for tickets and more information on the entire festival at ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2021

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement