Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Events

Rancho Valencia to host Del Mar Races opening day party July 16

The Rancho Valencia Resort will host the official Del Mar Throroughbred Club's opening day party on July 16.
The Rancho Valencia Resort will host the official Del Mar Throroughbred Club’s opening day party on July 16.
(MIMI AND COY)
Share

The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa invites all horse race enthusiasts to an exclusive After Pony Party on Friday, July 16 from 6 - 10 p.m. The After Pony Party is considered the official opening day after party of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Event guests can indulge in complimentary food and festivities, including a welcome cocktail, delicious hors d’oeuvres and dancing, with special guest DJ Irie, the official DJ of the Miami Heat.

General admission tickets start at $200. A limited number of private cabanas with VIP bottle service are available as well.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3wrnts98

EventsLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement