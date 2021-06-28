Rancho Valencia to host Del Mar Races opening day party July 16

The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa invites all horse race enthusiasts to an exclusive After Pony Party on Friday, July 16 from 6 - 10 p.m. The After Pony Party is considered the official opening day after party of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Event guests can indulge in complimentary food and festivities, including a welcome cocktail, delicious hors d’oeuvres and dancing, with special guest DJ Irie, the official DJ of the Miami Heat.

General admission tickets start at $200. A limited number of private cabanas with VIP bottle service are available as well.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3wrnts98