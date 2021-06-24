RSF Historical Society offers sponsorship opportunities for Roaring ’20s Gala

Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society recently announced that it is in full swing planning the upcoming Lilian Rice Day on Oct. 23. The Historical Society will unveil a bronze statue of Lilian Rice at the North Village Park at 5 p.m. followed by the Roaring ’20s Gala at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe at 6 p.m.

A committee led by RSF Historical Society Vice President Peggy Brooks is at work planning the gala, at which 1920s attire will be encouraged. The gala is be the primary fundraiser this year for the RSF Historical Society, which saw a decrease in membership renewals by about 25% due to the pandemic. “Funds raised at the gala are vital to continuing the mission of the Historical Society, including digitally archiving our valuable collections and maintaining La Flecha House,” Brooks said.

Tickets to attend the gala are $250 per person and include dinner, dancing, entrance to the speakeasy and a secret “Lilian” cocktail. The Historical Society also seeks to work with community partners who would like to help sponsor the event. First and foremost, they want to secure businesses and families who would like a spot on a hand-drawn tea towel map of the Village that features the names of the sponsors. The tea towel will be given out as a favor to all guests at the gala and later sold at local retailers in the Village. The deadline to be a part of the tea towel map is July 1.

Other exciting sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Historical Society’s website, including a chance to sponsor the nine-piece band or the secret Lilian cocktail. “We welcome the chance to work with local businesses and families to help us preserve the history of Rancho Santa Fe,” said RSF President John Vreeburg. Visit rsfhs.org or contact the Historical Society at (858) 756-9291 or info@rsfhs.org for more information.