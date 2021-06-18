Best Bets: A quick guide to (mostly) online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• The San Diego County Bike Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Class topics include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities, and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Spanish for Beginners” starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The eight-week course runs through Wednesday, Aug. 11. $140 for Community Center members; $160 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Workplace Equity & Civility Initiative presents “Glass Half Broken: A Conversation Focused on Shattering the Barriers That Still Hold Women Back at Work” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, online. The event will feature Colleen Ammerman, co-author of “Glass Half Broken” and director of the Harvard Business School Gender Initiative, and will include include breakout rooms to meet other participants and discuss how to make an impact. Free. All participants will be entered in a lottery to receive a free copy of “Glass Half Broken.” bit.ly/glasshalfbroken

• San Diego Oasis and San Diego County present “Vital Aging 2021: Resilient and Ready” at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, online. The virtual conference will include demonstrations, speakers and resources to help older adults live healthier and safer. Free. VitalAgingSanDiego.com

Family & children

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Pick Me Last,” streaming online now. The playhouse’s 2021 Performance Outreach Program Tour production for young audiences is about standing up for friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves. Free (use password pop2021). bit.ly/LJPlayhousePickMeLast

Arts & culture

• Storytellers of San Diego presents “Storytelling: Tales and Legends of Scotland” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. The annual event, in association with the San Diego Highland Games, will feature Scottish stories told by members of Storytellers of San Diego. Free. For ages 12 and up. storytellersofsandiego.org

• San Diego Symphony’s “To The Earth” festival continues at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, online with “Morning: Birds and Light.” The festival, with other performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Friday, June 25, features music inspired by the planet. Free. bit.ly/ToTheEarth

• La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Musical Potluck No. 2” on Friday, June 18, online. The final performance of the virtual season, hosted by music director and conductor Steven Schick, will feature solos and small ensemble performances. $39; discounts available. bit.ly/LJSCpotluck

• Adventures by the Book presents “Make It, Don’t Fake It: An ABTB Means Business Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, online. Communications expert and author Sabrina Horn will discuss her book “Make It, Don’t Fake It” during the live event. $22.25, includes paperback book. bit.ly/ABBJune22

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Maggie Shipstead at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, online. Shipstead will discuss her new book, “Great Circle,” in conversation with author Chloe Benjamin. Free. warwicks.com/event/shipstead-2021

• Vanguard Culture and award-winning poet laureate nominee Gill Sotu present “The History of Joy” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, online with the second of four cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. Future sessions are Sept. 23 and Nov. 18. $15 per event. bit.ly/historyofjoy

One by Quint Gallery presents “White Noise, American Prayer Rug,” a tapestry by artist Nicholas Galanin, opening Saturday, June 26, at 7722 Girard Ave. in La Jolla.

(Courtesy of Nicholas Galanin and Peter Blum Gallery)

• One by Quint Gallery presents “White Noise, American Prayer Rug,” a tapestry by artist Nicholas Galanin, opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 7722 Girard Ave. The exhibit’s concept is to show only one artwork at a time to encourage the idea of “slow art,” in which viewers can spend up to an hour with a single work. Galanin’s work will be on display through Saturday, July 24. Free. By appointment only. Email glad@quintgallery.com or text (858) 454-3409.

• Bach Collegium San Diego presents its entire 2020-21 season streaming online now through Wednesday, June 30. Guests can view all 11 performances, filmed during Bach Collegium’s three different virtual series. $40. bit.ly/BachSeason

Tovah Feldshuh stars as Dr. Ruth in North Coast Repertory’s virtual production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” extended through Sunday, July 11. (Aaron Rumley)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” which has been extended through Sunday, July 11, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as the sex therapist and media personality. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “AAPI Artists Launch #StopAsianHate Campaign,” streaming online now. Artists Arianna Afsar, Jess McLeod, Lauren Yee and playhouse producing director Eric Keen-Louie launched the digital video campaign featuring nearly 40 Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to spread awareness of anti-Asian hate in America. Free. bit.ly/LJPlayhouseStopAsianHate

Galas & events

• Episcopal Community Services holds its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. The event is open to all. Free. bit.ly/ECSJune2021

• The Center for Community Solutions presents “Tea & Tonic with a Twist” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, online and in person at Coasterra in San Diego. The event will feature live music, a silent auction and author Chanel Miller. $150 and up for either virtual or in person. ccssd.org/tea-tonic-2021

• Gelson’s presents a Heitz Cellar virtual tasting event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, online. Representatives of the Heitz Cellar winery in Napa Valley will lead the event, which will feature a curated cheese plate and special pricing on two Heitz Cellar wines. Order by Sunday, June 20, for pickup June 22 or 23 at Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $23.99 for the cheese plate. gelsons.com/heitz

• Promises2Kids is holding its peer-to-peer fundraising campaign for the Brighter Futures Ball Drop at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo and livestreamed online. Through noon June 24, participants may purchase golf balls that will be loaded into a helicopter for a ball drop. The ball that lands closest to the pin will win $2,500 for its owner. Proceeds will benefit services for foster children. Participants do not need to be present to win. $25 per golf ball. give.promises2kids.org/brighterfutures

• The La Jolla Community Center hosts its “Summer Soiree: Happy Summer & Welcome Back to the La Jolla Community Center” at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will include live entertainment, refreshments, raffles, gifts and more. $35 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. Registration and payment are required by Monday, June 21. ljcommunitycenter.org/soiree

