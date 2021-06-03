Village Church opens for indoor worship June 6

On Sunday, June 6, the Village Church doors will open to welcome back worshipers for a 10:30 a.m. service in the sanctuary after being closed for more than a year because of the Covid 19 pandemic. The church has been offering outdoor worship on Sundays and will continue to host a 9 a.m. service on the patio.

“While we had to suspend in-person gatherings of all kinds since last March, nothing can shut down the church,” said the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor. “The church exists, and the ministry of Christ in the world continues, wherever and whenever there are people who believe and follow.”

Baca said on-campus forms of ministry are on the way back while the church’s support of more than two dozen ministry programs worldwide never stopped. “Nothing can prevail against us as we abide in the power and love of God through Christ Jesus,” he added. Church services will continue online via the church website, Facebook and YouTube. For now, mask and distancing protocols will remain in place and all services will be about 45 minutes long. Sunday school and childcare will be available.

For more information, go to villagechurch.org.