‘A New Season to Bloom’: North Coast Women’s Connection to hold ‘Get Together’ luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection will once again host its “Get Together” luncheon on June 22, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.

The theme “Friends, Florals & Faith” brings women together for friendship, enlightenment and community.

This luncheon offers an opportunity to gather with friends and become acquainted while developing new friendships who share similar interests.

NCWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith. NCWC is under Stonecroft Ministry which is based in Kansas City, Miss., and has been serving the world over 75 years.

The event’s guest speaker is Monique Denger, “Experiencing Love & Joy” author, motivational speaker and Stonecroft presenter.

Featured program: Eleanore Clark, Rancho Santa Fe, a premier florist whose innovative creations bring a burst of energy, peace and joy to your home or office.

Luncheon is $30 and features a “Wine Country Chicken Salad or Herb Crusted Seabass.” All are welcome to attend this event.

For information and evite invitation, contact Beverly Pruitt at bpruitt@san.rr.com.