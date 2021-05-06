Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego presents “Empowering Community Through Reflection and Recognition,” the kickoff to its 15th-anniversary Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Celebration at noon Thursday, May 6, online. The event, featuring actor Taylor Takahashi as keynote speaker, celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in the United States and recognizes student scholarship recipients. Free. tinyurl.com/APIAHC-REG2021

Raphael Rubalcaba is one of the panelists for the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute’s “Insights: New Hope for an HIV Cure” online Tuesday, May 11. (Courtesy of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute)

• The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute presents “Insights: New Hope for an HIV Cure” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, online. The event will feature a panel of scientists who are leading research for a cure, leaders of the LGBTQIA+ community and HIV patients, along with a Q&A session. Free. bit.ly/SPBHIV

Family & children

• Young Women in Bio Southern California presents “Discover Your Potential” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, online. The science, technology, engineering and math workshop aimed at high school or early college students will focus on fostering growth with guests in academia and industry. All are welcome. Free. bit.ly/YWIBMay

• La Jolla Learning Works presents “How Neurofeedback Can Help Kids Who Struggle in School” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, online. The webinar, featuring psychologist Divya Kakaiya, will discuss how neurofeedback can help improve many aspects of life, from sleep quality to learning disabilities. Free. bit.ly/LJLWwebinarMay

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, online, with Jacqueline Silver discussing Broadway’s newer shows, such as “The Lion King” and “Hamilton.” $17 per lecture for members; $22 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• Bach Collegium San Diego concludes its 2020-21 virtual season with “Bach and His Rivals — The Leipzig Audition” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8. The program will highlight three compositions from 1722, along with a talk led by Michale Maul. $25. bachcollegiumsd.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a discussion with artist Felipe Baeza at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, and 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, online. The event is part of MCASD’s “Experiments on Stone: Four Women Artists from the Tamarind Lithography Workshop.” Free. bit.ly/mcasdstone

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library begins a five-week lecture series on artist Joseph Beuys online Tuesday, May 11. (Rainer Rappmann)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library begins its lecture series on artist Joseph Beuys at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, online. The five-week course, led by art historian Victoria Martino, will celebrate the centennial of Beuys’ birth. The first lecture will discuss his childhood and World War II. $14 per lecture ($65 for the series) for Athenaeum members; $19 per lecture ($90 for the series) for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The New Children’s Museum presents “Reimagining Gathering with Wes Bruce” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, online. The talk, part of the museum’s virtual “Artist Talks” series, will feature Bruce discussing healing space, how to gather in times like this and how to respond to a changing world. Free. thinkplaycreate.org/explore/artist-talks

• Coronado Playhouse presents “Constellations,” streaming online beginning Wednesday, May 12. The play, about the infinite possibilities within one relationship, will be available through Sunday, May 30. $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. coronadoplayhouse.org/constellations

• The San Diego International Film Festival presents the first San Diego International ShortsFest May 14-16 online. The three-day event will include 100 short films from around the world, 11 filmmaker panels and more. $29 and up. SDFilmFest.com/shortsfest

• Blindspot Collective presents “Lit” streaming online now through Sunday, May 16. The musical for children and families is an adventure story about how the child of the moon helps light the night sky with stars by discovering the properties of light. $15. blindspotcollective.org/lit

• American History Theater, The Roustabouts Theatre Co. and Teenage Youth Performing Arts Theatre Co. present “The Mountaintop” streaming online now through Sunday, May 16. The play, written by Katori Hall, is about Martin Luther King Jr. meeting with a surprise visitor at his Memphis hotel the night before he died. $25; the May 8 performance is $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. theroustabouts.org/mountaintop

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Einstein Comes Through,” streaming online now through Sunday, May 23. The play, written by David Ellenstein and Marc Silver, features Jake Broder in a solo performance as Hank, who takes audiences on a journey punctuated by the wit and wisdom of Hank’s lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. $30 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. northcoastrep.org

• Point Loma Playhouse presents “A Provincetown Playhouse Retrospective,” streaming online now through Monday, May 31. Two short plays are available to watch: “Before Breakfast” by Eugene O’Neill and “Aria de Capo” by Edna St. Vincent-Millay. Free. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• Encinitas-based North Coast Symphony presents “Nimrod” from Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” available now via YouTube. “Variations” is a series of 14 short musical portraits that premiered in London in June 1899. Free. bit.ly/NorthCoastVariations

Virtual galas & events

• The nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen presents its 30th annual Mama’s Day at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, online. The event, hosted by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, will include a multicourse dinner catered by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, a party box and access to a virtual presentation featuring live entertainment, an opportunity drawing and more. Proceeds will aid Mama’s Kitchen’s efforts to provide meals to San Diegans most vulnerable to hunger. $150 and up. mamaskitchen.org

• Padres Pedal the Cause Bound for Cures will take place Saturday, May 8, online. Participants can register to raise funds in honor of survivors, patients or loved ones lost to cancer and participate in the virtual experience by running, walking, cycling or designing a personal activity for 100 reps, 100 minutes, 100 miles or any challenge that is important to them. $49. gopedal.org

• The San Diego chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will present “Raise Your Spirits” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, online. The curated in-home spirit tasting event will feature libations from distillery Cutwater Spirits and an interactive streaming program. Proceeds will support local research, education and support programs. Tasting kits begin at $150. bidpal.net/rys21

• The National Conflict Resolution Center presents its 33rd annual Peacemaker Awards at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, May 15, online. The event will honor individuals and organizations, including the 2021 National Peacemaker, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Free. Register at bit.ly/NCRCawards.

