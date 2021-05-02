The Vision of Children Foundation to hold ‘A Night For Sight’ benefit event featuring concert by A.J. Croce

The Vision of Children Foundation will host “A Night for Sight” featuring a special concert with A.J. Croce performing “Croce Plays Croce” on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club – al fresco on the Field of Dreams. The fun evening will include a reception, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and an opportunity drawing (the event will adhere to CDC guidelines).

Visually impaired since childhood, A.J. Croce, a singer, songwriter and virtuoso pianist, though now residing in Nashville, has strong ties with San Diego. His mother, Ingrid Croce, opened the renowned Croce’s Restaurant & Bar in 1985. For 31 years, this Gaslamp staple was a venue for budding artists, including A.J.

“Croce Plays Croce” pays homage to the legacy of A.J.’s father, Jim Croce – a golden-voiced everyman, a singer-songwriter-guitarist who died too soon, leaving one of pop music’s most beautiful and memorable ballads in his wake (“Time in a Bottle” written for A.J.).

The show will feature a complete set of classics by his legendary father, Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs from artists who influenced them both. The show often includes such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), “One Less Set of Footsteps,” “ I’ve Got a Name,” and “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown”.

Proceeds from “A Night for Sight” will help fund critical vision research at UC San Diego Health to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

Visit https://www.visionofchildren.org/ for event details, to purchase tickets and more information.

Can’t attend the event? You can join Vision of Children in the fight to find a cure for genetic vision disorders by going to https://visionofchildrenfoundation.salsalabs.org/donate.

