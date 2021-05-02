SANDAG Bike Anywhere Week runs May 16-22

Bike Anywhere Week will be celebrated throughout the San Diego region May 16 – 22. San Diegans will be encouraged to GO by BIKE to work, school, the beach, the store, or just around their neighborhood and discover why the San Diego region is one of the best places in the country to GO by BIKE.

Interested participants can take the pledge, pick up a free t-shirt, find a self-guided activity or virtual event at

https://www.icommutesd.com/events/bike-month

Traditionally, SANDAG hosts an annual Bike to Work Day event on the third Friday in May to encourage commuters to try biking to work. This year’s event will open participation to anyone and aims to provide safe and socially distant activities while still getting people outside and on their bikes.

“I’m excited to see our annual Bike to Work Day event adapt with self-guided and virtual options this year so more San Diegans can participate while being safe,” said Catherine Blakespear, SANDAG chair and Encinitas mayor. “This countywide event aims to remind us that riding a bike is a viable transportation choice to get anywhere, not just to work or for exercise.”

Self-guided activities will include Bike Anywhere Bingo and self-guided bike tours through various San Diego region neighborhoods and bike paths.

Organized virtual activities on Zoom and YouTube throughout the week will include:

May 16: Virtual Bike Yoga Class

May 17: Virtual Bike Safety Quick Check (English/Spanish)

May 19: Virtual Bike Commuting 101 class

May 20: SANDAG Regional Bike Networks Updates webinar

May 22: Virtual Bike Commuting 202 class