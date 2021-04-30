Attend the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation Gala in person or watch at home

As the world begins to open up, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation’s annual gala will host a limited live audience at its hybrid event, Apart & Together for CCA. The event will be held outdoors on Saturday, May 15 at Canyon Crest Academy. The pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. and the gala at 6 p.m.

Canyon Crest Academy, a public school, receives a majority of its funds for arts, science and athletics through donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year. In March 2020, when the world closed down, the Foundation, determined to keep CCA on track as one of California’s top public schools, re-grouped and successfully broadcast a groundbreaking virtual gala — one of the first in the community. This year, the choice is yours! Purchase a ticket to attend the event in person or watch at home. The first 50 purchasers will receive a special goody bag.

Entertainment for the gala will include alumni Emily Laliotis, singing her new single “Higher Ground,” linktr.ee/emilylaliotis, and Ethan Uno, singing an original composition, linktr.ee/ethanuno. CCA seniors will also be performing at the event. There will be a live auction and many surprises throughout the evening.

When you text the letters CCAF to 71760 on your cell phone, you will be asked to register your phone. Next, you will be able to buy tickets to attend the live event, sponsor a teacher, participate in the live auction, and/or buy opportunity tickets for just $10 for an “Apple Surprise” drawing— three valuable Apple technology products. Increase your odds when you buy three tickets for $20 or 10 tickets for $50.

No tickets are needed for the virtual event, which will be livestreamed on CCA-TV.

The Foundation is appreciative of all auction items, large or small, and, of course, donations are always welcome. Please email Nancy Coker at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org with any questions.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization which raises money from events like the GALA to provide fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics and the arts, and creates an environment where students can thrive. For more information and to donate online, visit canyoncrestfoundation.org