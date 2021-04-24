RSF Garden Club hosts ‘Drive-Through/Drop-Off’ event & ‘Half-Off Spring Sale’ May 1

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is putting the “drive” in donation drive for the charity’s main funding arm, the Bloom Again resale shop. The club is hosting a drive-through/drop-off event Saturday May 1 from 9 a.m.-noon so patrons can donate with efficiency and safety. The drop-off site is located in the alley between Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo and will be well-signed. Volunteers will be stationed to unload bags and boxes of donations directly from vehicles.

“We welcome clean undamaged items, including clothing, shoes and purses, plants, small pieces of furniture, jewelry and unusual household items,” says Garden Club board member Donna Duvall. “We want to simplify the process for our generous community of donors.”

Meanwhile in tandem with the Rancho Santa Library Guild’s spring sale, Bloom Again will be taking 50% off all merchandise for Saturday, May 1 only. Additionally, expect $5 items; a $2 rack packed with gems; and a menswear stocked with sporting goods, elite golf clubs and golf balls (5 for $1).

(Courtesy)

Proceeds from the resale shop help fund the Garden Club’s grant program which, over the past three years, has awarded more than $300,000 to local schools and nonprofits for projects and programs. This year, because of the hardships caused by Covid, those with horticulture programs that help feed children and others in need were favored. This year’s grant recipients include Coastal Roots Farm, Roger Rowe School, The Ecology Center, and Solutions for Change. A May 19 event is scheduled to award and honor the recipients.

Parking will be available for donors and others who want to bring or buy plants in the garden area or to take advantage of the shop’s special sale pricing for the day. Some pick-up services may be available for some donations. To request a pick-up of donations, email at thora@rsfgardenclub.org or by calling Thora Guthrie at 760-715-3230.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on club membership benefits and grant and scholarship programs, visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.

