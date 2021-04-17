North Coast Rep Theatre to entertain with ‘Einstein Comes Through’

North Coast Rep continues its ambitious foray into “new” theatre with the production of Einstein Comes Through, co-written by Artistic Director David Ellenstein and Marc Silver. In a brilliant solo performance, versatile actor Jake Broder, as a seemingly ordinary man, Hank, takes audiences on an imaginative journey that is punctuated by the inimitable wit and wisdom of his lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. Along the way, Hank explores a vast array of topics, from the sublime to the mysterious, to the dark moments, and to the mundane annoyances of everyday life. Funny, fanciful, probing and poignant, this play first debuted at North Coast Rep in 2005.

Ellenstein directed Jake Broder on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under Actors’ Equity Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Designer Philip Korth, wig by Peter Herman. Stage Manager, Cinematographer/Editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show.

Einstein Comes Through will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from April 28 to May 23, 2021. Tickets are $35 - $54 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org.