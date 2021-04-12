Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego to host 3rd Annual Ferraris at Cielo event

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold its 3rd Annual Ferraris at Cielo event Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a free event that is open to the public. (Masks are required.)

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest.

Attendees can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best in Show” automobile. Ten people who select the first place “Best in Show” car will win a custom-made Ferrari wall clock. (A drawing will be held if there are more than 10 people who selected the winning car.)

Come and enjoy the Italian music and an amazing display of automobiles in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. Authentic Ferrari hats and shirts will be on display and for sale.

Location: 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Additional sponsors: Ferrari of San Diego, O’Gara Coach San Diego.