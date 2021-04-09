‘Healing the Grieving Heart’: Online support group for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19

Healing the Grieving Heart is a four-week grief support group for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Led by Ken Druck, Ph.D., and Denise Hankins, this online group begins Wednesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. and meets weekly on April 21, 28 and May 5.

Ken Druck, Ph.D.

(Courtesy)

Participants will learn:

The power of self-compassion, self-care, peer-support and peer-education in healthy grieving and healing a grieving heart

How to manage the painful emotions that come with loss

“The Six Honorings,” a roadmap for surviving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19

The “Do’s and “Don’ts of Grief Support,” essential guidelines for family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers who want to help

The power of self-compassion to help us live forward

Druck is an international authority on healing after loss whose trainings in “grief literacy,” books and appearances on CNN/PBS have helped individuals, families, communities and organizations find the path forward after loss. Go to www.kendruck.com for more information.

Hankins is a grief support group facilitator with over 20 years of experience working with bereaved families. Her deep compassion, understanding and wisdom has helped individuals and families navigate their losses.

The fee for this four-week online support group is $20. Registration is limited to the first 15 people to sign up.

To register and for further information, go to info@kendruck.com, (858) 863-7825 or www.kendruck.com