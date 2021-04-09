Casa de Amparo joins forces with Jimbo’s to raise funds and take a stand against child abuse and neglect

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Casa de Amparo is doing everything it can to bring awareness to this tragic cycle. During April 10-18, Jimbo’s grocery stores will partner with Casa de Amparo and collect donations on a transactional basis in either $1, $5 or $10 increments in support of this effort.

(Courtesy)

All funds raised will directly support Casa de Amparo in its efforts to end child abuse and neglect. These programs provide trauma-informed therapy, monitored parental visits, and safe housing and care. “With the help of the community and Jimbo’s, our goal is to raise awareness and intensify our programs to end this vicious cycle of abuse in San Diego County,” said Kathy Karpè, director of development for Casa de Amparo.

All four of Jimbo’s open locations will be participating in the unprecedented effort. Shop at one of these convenient locations in Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Escondido and 4S Ranch.

Visit www.casadeamparo.org for more information.