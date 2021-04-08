Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The San Diego Jewish Genealogical Society presents “Lost in the Shoah: The Rescuing Power of Genealogy” at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, online. Janette Silverman will discuss the discovery of the story of a family who remained in Europe during the Shoah (Holocaust). Free for Genealogical Society members; $5 donation requested from non-members. sdjgs.org

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography concludes its Jeffrey B. Graham Perspectives on Ocean Science Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, online. Meteorologist Nina Oakley will discuss “Fire, Extreme Rainfall and Debris Flows: Cascading Disasters in a Changing Climate.” Free. bit.ly/birchlectures2021

The La Jolla Community Center presents oncologist Ezra Cohen and “Listen and Observe — How to Use Precision Immunotherapy to Treat Cancer” on Tuesday, April 13, online. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Listen and Observe — How to Use Precision Immunotherapy to Treat Cancer” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, online. Dr. Ezra Cohen, an oncologist and associate director of translational science at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, will discuss the latest developments in individualized cancer immunotherapy. Free. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/dss.

• The Center for Community Solutions is presenting a series of virtual workshops on sexual assault awareness at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in April. The April 14 session will discuss communication; April 21, boundaries; and April 28, how to support survivors. Free. Register at bit.ly/3eYYtbE.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “New La Jolla Landmarks — Live” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, online. The second of a two-part series will feature a discussion of architects Frederick Liebhardt, Sim Bruce Richards and Henry Hester and La Jolla’s architectural history. Free. Register at lajollahistory.org/education.

• The UC San Diego economics department presents “Memory and Financial Decisions” at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, online. The talk will feature Jessica Wachter, a professor of economics at the University of Pennsylvania, sharing some of her findings on how the limitations of human memory may contribute to phenomena such as asset price momentum and financial crises. Free. Register at bit.ly/econroundtable.

Family & children

• The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Virtual Event Series presents a virtual children’s story time with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria at 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 8, featuring a reading of “Odi’s Library Day” via Facebook Live. Free. facebook.com/SanDiegoUnionTribune

• The Nature Collective presents “Virtual Connections: Seahorse’n Around” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, online. Participants can learn more about the giant Pacific seahorse, an unusual fish species. High school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Free. thenaturecollective.org/events

Arts & culture

• The San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture has launched a digital platform for poetry, with the first in a series of writing workshops available now online. The workshop, “The Nature of Poetry Today,” is part of San Diego Poetry of Resilience, a project created by San Diego’s first poet laureate, Ron Salisbury, and will be available through April. Future workshops will be released the first Friday of each month through September. Free. bit.ly/sdpoetryworkshop

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, online. The five-lecture series, led by Jacqueline Silver, starts with the birth of the Broadway musical in 1866 and continues Thursday, April 15, with the Depression years. $17 per lecture or $80 for the series for Athenaeum members; $22 and $105 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents a lecture with Troy Chew at noon Friday, April 9, online. The artist will discuss the legacy of the African diaspora and its reverberations throughout American culture. Free. bit.ly/ucsdTroyChew

• The La Jolla Music Society presents violinist Philippe Quint in “Charlie Chaplin’s Smile,” a livestreamed concert and multimedia tribute to Chaplin and the silent-film era, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, online. $20. ljms.org

• LITVAKdance presents “Dances to Strings” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, online. The event features eight dance videos pairing musicians with original choreography, filmed in La Jolla at the Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage and the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. $8 and up. litvakdance.com/tix/dancestostrings

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Bohemians: A 1920s Jazz Age Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11, online. Author Jasmin Darznik will discuss her new book, “The Bohemians.” $32, includes hardcover book. bit.ly/abbBohemians

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live” concert online Monday, April 12, featuring pianist Eric Reed (pictured) and bassist John Clayton. (Courtesy)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live” concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, online. The second event in a series features a duo performance by pianist Eric Reed and bassist John Clayton. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• The New Children’s Museum presents “Reimagining Playability with David Israel Reynoso” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, online. The second part in the museum’s virtual “Artist Talks” series will feature artist-in-residence Reynoso discussing alternative theater, play in a post-COVID-19 world and plans for his immersive theater installation. Free. thinkplaycreate.org/explore/artist-talks

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents “Ch’ik’xulub: A Non-Visible Crater” online now. The exhibition by Ana Andrade is based on a fictional story about a scientist from the 1960s who is studying the connection of Earth to the universe through ancient Mayan science and history. sites.google.com/ucsd.edu/gradexhibitions

Virtual galas & events

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “The Music of Davis, Dresser & Dessen” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, online. The livestreamed concert, featuring Anthony Davis on piano, Mark Dresser on bass and Michael Dessen on trombone, will benefit Feeding San Diego. $25. bodhitreeconcerts.org/tickets-1

• The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will hold its ninth annual “Chefs, Cork & Craft Gala” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, online. The event will benefit the food bank’s COVID-19 hunger-relief response programs that currently serve about 600,000 people per month in San Diego County. sandiegofoodbank.org/gala

• The nonprofit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center will hold its signature Morning Glory Brunch Frog Race on Saturday, April 17, online. The event raises funds for the organization’s programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and features rubber frogs “racing.” Frogs start at $50. stmsc.org/2021-morning-glory-brunch

• Casa de Amparo will present its 24th annual “Meet the Chefs” event virtually at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18. The afternoon of gourmet appetizers, premium wine, desserts and more raises funds for Casa de Amparo’s programs that serve foster youths in San Diego County. $150-$225. casadeamparo.org/meet-the-chefs

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆