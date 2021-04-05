Center for Community Solutions commemorates Sexual Assault Awareness Month 20th anniversary campaign

Throughout April, Center for Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit organization that provides prevention and intervention services for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, will engage the local community in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

(Courtesy)

Launched on April 1, CCS invites San Diegans to take the SAAM pledge, which promises to always ask for consent, respect boundaries, educate others and believe in survivors.

“Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted with most cases not reported at all,” said Verna Griffin-Tabor, CEO of CCS. “To make matters worse, confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year have likely increased sexual assault instances as many have not had viable access to outside resources. Education, prevention and uncomfortable conversations are small steps everyone can take to make a difference. The conversation around SAAM has been around far longer than 20 years and we still have work to do. We won’t stop until sexual violence is obsolete.”

The campaign will be brought to life through additional observances and events throughout the month including: a “Show Your Heart” social media campaign to raise awareness and honor survivors; wearing teal, the color of sexual assault awareness and prevention, on April 6 the SAAM Day of Action; commemorating Denim Day on April 28 with others who will wear jeans with a purpose, support survivors, and educate San Diegans about all forms of sexual violence. CCS will also host a series of virtual prevention workshops on Wednesdays in April. The dates and topics will include Consent on April 7; Communication on April 14; Boundaries on April 21; and How to Support Survivors on April 28. Registration is free and can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/3eYYtbE

CCS has also announced that its annual Tea & Tonic, an afternoon event celebrating the community of supporters who are dedicated to ending intimate partner and sexual violence, will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021. The special guest speaker is Chanel Miller--who was known to the world as Emily Doe until she stunned millions with a letter. For details and tickets, visit https://www.ccssd.org/tea-tonic-2021/.

Beyond SAAM activities this April, Center for Community Solutions leads a wide range of initiatives to prevent sexual assault as well as support for survivors. These include:

· 24-hour free, confidential crisis hotline: 1-888-385-4657

· 24-hour virtual accompaniment to forensic exams for survivors of sexual assault

· Virtual accompaniment to forensic exams for domestic violence survivors of choking and strangulation

· 24-hour short-term emergency shelters for domestic violence victims and their children

· Long-term emergency housing

· Legal services, advocacy, and court accompaniment

· Individual, child, and family counseling, support groups

· Access to services of intimate partner violence and sexual assault who are Deaf/deaf, Hard of Hearing, Late Deafened, or Deaf/Blind and/or individuals living with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

· Prevention and education services throughout the community and education systems

· Community outreach and engagement