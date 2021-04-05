All Girls STEM Society presents All Girls Math tourney on April 25

Del Mar’s Amanda Tran is this year’s co-president of the All Girls STEM Society. (Courtesy)

The All Girls STEM Society will host its annual All Girls Math Tournament virtually on Sunday, April 25 from 2- 4:15 p.m. At the free tournament held on Zoom, students will have the chance to challenge their problem-solving skills individually and work in teams to tackle logic riddles. It will be an afternoon full of math, excitement and prize-winning opportunities.

Founded in 2018, the All Girls STEM Society (AGSS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in San Diego entirely run by high school students. The society’s mission is to challenge the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields by encouraging the future generation. AGSS works hard to inspire young girls from grades 3-8 to pursue their interests in STEM fields, through free monthly workshops and events (now virtual).

Emma Hong, co-president of the All Girls STEM Society (Courtesy)

In these monthly workshops, they teach topics that range from rocketry to programming in an encouraging environment. Overall, the organization has had over 4,800 participants from more than 250 schools and they are still growing.

This year’s co-presidents are Amanda Tran and Emma Hong. Amanda, a Del Mar resident, is a senior at Our Lady of Peace where she leads the school’s math team, the only all-girl teams to compete in the Caltech Harvey Mudd Math Competition for the past two years. Amanda has a passion for neuroscience and the human brain. Emma, a Bishop’s School junior from La Jolla, also enjoys competing in math competitions and has a passion for physics.

For more information and to register for the tournament, visit allgirlsstemsociety.org.

