Spring 2021 CERT academy begins April 12

The spring 2021 academy for Community Emergency Response teams in Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Elfin Forest and Encinitas begins Monday, April 12. The training schedule includes four online meetings and one session each at fire stations in Encinitas and 4S Ranch.

CERT volunteers are trained to help themselves, their families and neighbors in the event of a wildfire, earthquake or other catastrophic disaster. During a crisis, with emergency responders spread thin, volunteers with CERT training can save lives and protect property.

The training covers skills that are important to know during a disaster, when emergency services might not be available, such as the basics of search and rescue, first aid and the workings of incident command systems.

During a wildfire event, CERT volunteers might be assigned to extinguish small fires, turn off natural gas service to damaged homes, perform light search and rescue, and render basic first aid. Trained volunteers also can work in emergency shelters and assist with crowd control and evacuations.

For more information, go to bit.ly/31M4twt

To register or for additional information, contact alewin@encinitasca.gov

