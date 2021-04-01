Fresh Start Surgical Gifts presents 29th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will hold its 29th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by actor and longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro on Monday, April 19 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The star-studded event will be filled with celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks, and an after party that will include an exciting auction and awards ceremony.

“It’s so amazing to see all of our partners and friends come together for this fun and exciting event. They really all share in our mission of giving children with physical deformities the gift of a fresh start through reconstructive surgery and we’re so thankful for that,” says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

The annual golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease. The event will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Ribeiro is a longtime supporter of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and has raised close to $1 million for medical programs since he started supporting Fresh Start.

“I love supporting such an incredible cause year after year. Fresh Start is important to me because of the significant transformations gifted to the children of Fresh Start that I’ve witnessed myself at surgery weekends, as well as following their journeys long after,” says Ribeiro.

Celebrities and athletes Marcus Allen, Fresh Start Advisory Board member, Charlie Joiner, Rob Heidger, Aaron Pollock, Jeff Garcia, Pete Shaw, Chris Hale, Darren Carrington, Derek Smith and Tina Mickelson, to name a few, have all signed on to join in on the mission of helping disadvantaged children. The goal is to raise the cost of two Surgery Weekends, providing $800,000 in highly specialized medical care for 30-45 disadvantaged children by an expert volunteer medical team at no cost at all to families.

The event begins with a socially-distanced social hour with breakfast burritos, a coffee bar, mimosa station and putting contest followed by a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Each foursome will be paired with a celebrity for the golf tournament. Following the tournament, there will be an after party, auction and awards ceremony.

EDCO will serve as Title Sponsor for the event, marking well over 10 years of support for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. Guests will also enjoy food provided by Casanova Fish Tacos and Brigantine. Auction items include a Sunset sail on the San Diego Bay, golf foursome at the Fairmont Del Mar, weeklong getaway on Amelia Island and more. Post-event golf award prizes include drivers and putters from Titleist, gift certificates from Travis Mathew and more.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities by providing reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to these children to offer them the medical care they need, and essentially, a fresh start in life.

For more information, visit FreshStart.org. To register for the event, go to freshstartsg.ejoinme.org/golf2021

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Tracy White at Tracy@FreshStart.org.