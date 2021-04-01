Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego presents a virtual open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Guests can learn about the membership program for adults older than 50 — now completely online via Zoom — and twice-daily lectures, seminars and discussions of current events led by UCSD faculty and scholars from across the country. Subjects include medicine, science, international relations, law and society, history, art and humanities, literature and social sciences, with no prerequisites, exams or credit. The spring quarter starts Monday, April 5, and runs for 10 weeks. The open house is free. Register at bit.ly/osheropenhouse.

Andrew Mellen, a professional organizer and the author of “Unstuff Your Life,” will teach a course on organization via the La Jolla Community Center beginning Tuesday, April 6, online. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Unstuff Your Life,” a five-week course beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, online. The class will feature Andrew Mellen explaining his system for staying organized and getting rid of stuff. $129 for Community Center members, $149 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

• The nonprofit Promises2Kids holds a San Diego foster care education summit called “Improving the Educational Outcomes for Foster Youth in a Virtual World” at 10 a.m. April 7-8 online. Foster youths, educators, caregivers and community members will share their experiences navigating the education system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free. Register by Friday, April 2. bit.ly/P2Ksummit

• UC San Diego presents its 20th-anniversary César Chávez Celebration Kickoff and Awards Ceremony at noon Thursday, April 8, online. The free event will kick off a month-long celebration focusing on the theme “50 years of the Chicano Movement: The Legacy and Struggle.” Featured April 8 will be keynote speaker Cheech Marin, along with a discussion of his career in comedy and film, his contributions toward community activism and insights on his initiative to curate the finest private collection of Chicano art in the United States through the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture. tinyurl.com/CESARCHAVEZREG-2021

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes a two-part lecture-concert series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, online, celebrating the 300th anniversary of J.S. Bach’s composition of six sonatas and partitas for unaccompanied violin. On April 6, baroque violinist and scholar Victoria Martino will provide both performance and commentary on the partitas and Bach’s life. $34 for Athenaeum members, $44 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-concerts

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author R.J. Hoffmann at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, via Facebook Live. Hoffman will discuss his debut novel, “Other People’s Children,” in conversation with Sarah Sleeper. Free. warwicks.com/event/hoffmann-2021

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a discussion with Nicola López at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, online. The conversation is part of MCASD’s “Experiments on Stone: Four Women Artists from the Tamarind Lithography Workshop.” bit.ly/mcasdstone

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, online. The five-lecture series, led by Jacqueline Silver, will start with the birth of the Broadway musical in 1866. $17 per lecture or $80 for the series for Athenaeum members, $22 and $105 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Actors Emily Goss and James Sutorius perform in North Coast Repertory’s filmed play “Trying,” which is streaming through April 18. (Courtesy)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the filmed play “Trying” through Sunday, April 18, online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. $35-$54. northcoastrep.org

Virtual galas & events

• City Ballet of San Diego holds its annual “Heard It Through the Grapevine: A Virtual Wine Tasting Event and Fundraiser” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, online. The event, in partnership with Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles and 3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro in Ocean Beach, will be livestreamed from 3rd Corner and hosted by City Ballet dance artists Megan Jacobs and Brian Heil. An online auction begins Saturday, April 3. cityballet.org

• Episcopal Community Services holds its first Making Miracles Hybrid Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, livestreamed online and at Coasterra, 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. Proceeds from the event will benefit ECS programs that address mental health, child development, substance use disorders and homelessness. Free online, $250 in person. ecscalifornia.org/gala

• The San Diego Automotive Museum is holding a Jay Leno Garage Tour opportunity drawing through 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. The drawing winner and a guest will have the opportunity to tour Leno’s collection of more than 200 vehicles at his Big Dog Garage in Burbank, known as one of the world’s greatest car collections. Proceeds will support the San Diego Automotive Museum. Donation levels start at $40. sdautomuseum.org/jaysgarage

