CRC’s Annual Tea will help provide food, shelter and safety to North County families in need

Community Resource Center (CRC) will host its 26th Annual Tea on Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. and invites community members to join with a “virtual cup of tea for a cause.”

For the second year, CRC’s Tea will be held virtually due to COVID, with a goal of raising $100,000 to support the 41-year-old nonprofit’s mission to provide neighbors in need with paths to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationships. The Tea will feature an interactive program, silent auction and more. Community members can join by purchasing Tea Party Boxes and tickets by April 15 or making a gift at CRCNCC.ORG/TEA.

The CRC Tea will raise critical funding to support CRC’s wraparound programs that include a domestic violence emergency shelter, nutritious food, housing assistance, legal advocacy, counseling and more. The funding will also support CRC’s programs for domestic violence prevention education and homelessness prevention.

Since the pandemic, CRC has experienced an increase in need. Compared to the previous year, during the period of April to December 2020, CRC distributed nutritious food through 45% more visits to their food center each hour and provided critical assistance during 44% more calls to their domestic violence hotline.