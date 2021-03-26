Biologist to speak at AAUW event April 10 — open to public

The public is invited to hear Maria Navarrete, a PhD student in integrative biology at University of California Berkeley, speak at the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch virtual meeting on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

Navarrete, an AAUW International Fellow, has an interest in amphibians and reptiles and will share how growing up in Ecuador, one of Earth’s biodiversity hotspots, led her to become a scientist and to choose the focus for her dissertation. She stated, “In the biological sciences, the source of my inspiration is rooted in the beauty and complexity of the natural world.”

The AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch will be celebrating the results of its “Funding the Future” online auction which runs from March 26 to April 5 and is open to the public. To bid at the auction use the link which will be on the branch website starting March 26. Funds raised from the auction will support local programs and scholarships and National AAUW, which offers graduate fellowships and other support for women and girls.

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom waiting room. Questions for the speaker may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org