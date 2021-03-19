Easter Week services return to the Village Church campus

Easter Week services will debut on the Village Church campus beginning with Maundy Thursday on April 1. All are welcome to visit the church website that day or join an in-person worship service at 7 p.m. with communion, scripture readings about the Passion of Christ and special musical offerings on the church patio at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

“A year ago, we closed the sanctuary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we never shut down the church,” said the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor. “God is faithful, and we are blessed with thoughtful, capable, creative and tenacious folk throughout Village Church who brought our services online. With the added ability to host small gatherings on our patio, we continue to worship the living God in community and welcome everyone to join us during Easter Week,” he added.

On Good Friday, April 2, church visitors can participate in The Way of the Cross Prayer Walk anytime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to reflect on Jesus’ life by reading selected scriptures, pondering beautiful artwork and being surrounded by music.

Children and adults are welcome to participate in a festive Eggstravaganza online at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3 that features fun activities and a telling of the Easter story with Baca.

And Easter will be celebrated Sunday, April 4 on the church patio with special musical guests at a 7 a.m. sunrise service and again at 10 a.m. Sunday School is available at the 10 a.m. service for children K-6th grade. The online Easter service starts at 9 a.m. at www.villagechurch.org.

“Easter is about the world-changing event of God’s victory over death and evil in the resurrection of Jesus, and we welcome everyone to celebrate this good news of God’s love for the whole world,” said Baca.