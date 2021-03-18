Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The Master Gardener Association of San Diego County presents “Learn, Plant, Grow!” beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 20, online. The virtual seminar includes 13 presentations from noted landscape designers, garden authors and horticulture experts on ways to grow beautiful gardens with little water while controlling pests and attracting native bees and other pollinators. $35. Available through March 28. mastergardenersd.org/seminar

• Miracle Babies presents “Managing Stress During Difficult Times” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, online. Psychologist and Holocaust survivor Edith Eger will speak, followed by a Q&A session. $40. miraclebabies.org/calendar-event/chickensoup

• The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute presents “COVID-19: The Way Forward” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, online. A panel of experts will discuss research findings from the past year, plus current updates and strategies for the future, followed by a Q&A session. Free. Register at sbpdiscovery.org/calendar/covid-19-way-forward.

• UC San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene University present the 35th annual Kyoto Prize Symposium March 24-25 online, featuring talks by laureates in technology, sciences and arts and humanities. This year’s laureates are Ariane Mnouchkine, founder and director of Theatre du Soleil; James Gunn, a professor emeritus in astrophysics from Princeton University; and Ching Tang of Hong Kong University and a professor emeritus from the University of Rochester. Registration and attendance are free. extension.ucsd.edu/kyotoprize

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Pandemic Puppies” with Jamie Bozzi online Wednesday, March 24. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Pandemic Puppies” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, online. Professional dog trainer and behavioral consultant Jamie Bozzi will help participants learn fun and easy training tips and socialization suggestions for puppy success. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• The San Diego League of Women Voters presents “Equal Justice for Some” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, online. Gloria Goodwin-Killian, an activist for the rights of women in prison and an advocate for the release of the wrongfully accused, will speak. Free. bit.ly/EJFSKillian

• The Scripps Front Row Lecture Series continues with “Cracking the Code of Chronic Inflammation” at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online. Mark Sundrud will share how his and his colleagues’ research can influence the development of safer, more targeted therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

Family & children

• The Nature Collective presents “Virtual Connections: SoCal Sharks” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, online, covering sharks including the leopard, horn, swell and gray smooth-hound. High school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Free. thenaturecollective.org/events

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a virtual spring egg decorating class at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, online for children ages 5-10. Staff will lead participants in decorating eggs. All supplies will be provided before the class. Free. Register by March 19 at sdrecconnect.com (enter code 87339).

Arts & culture

• Storytellers of San Diego presents its 10th annual Storytelling Festival online beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, with a livestreamed show of “Celtic Stories.” The festival continues through Wednesday, March 24, with workshops, presentations and other events. storytellersofsandiego.org

• UC San Diego Music presents “Retrato de Mujer” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, online. The recital by soprano Mariana Flores Bucio with pianist Kyle Adam Blair will feature music by Mexican female composers Georgina Derbez, Gabriela Ortiz and Marcela Rodriguez. youtube.com/ucsdmusic

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “Rhapsody in Blue” streaming through Sunday, March 21, online. City Ballet’s resident choreographers Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoff Gonzalez will offer works in the traditions of ballet both new and classic. $29 and up. cityballet.org

• Lux Art Institute presents Art Exploration at 4 p.m. Monday, March 22, online. The live event will feature an interactive exploration of an artwork currently on view at Lux Art Institute. Free. classes.luxartinstitute.org/Artexploration

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Patti Callahan at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, via Facebook Live. The event, part of the Couch Surfing Book Tour, will feature Callahan discussing her new book, “Surviving Savannah,” with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke. Free. warwicks.com/event/callahan-2021

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Trying” beginning Wednesday, March 24, online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two very different personalities struggling to understand each other. $35-$54. Runs through April 18. northcoastrep.org

Vanguard Culture and award-winning poet laureate nominee Gill Sotu will present “The History of Joy” beginning Thursday, March 25, online. (Courtesy)

• Vanguard Culture and award-winning poet laureate nominee Gill Sotu present “The History of Joy” beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online. The four-part series of cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph starts with “Social Justice.” Future sessions are June 24, Sept. 23 and Nov. 18. $15 per event or $50 for the series. bit.ly/historyofjoy

Virtual galas & events

• The San Diego Automotive Museum is holding a Jay Leno Garage Tour opportunity drawing now through 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. The drawing winner and a guest will have the opportunity to tour Leno’s collection of more than 200 vehicles at his Big Dog Garage in Burbank, known as one of the world’s greatest car collections. Proceeds will support the San Diego Automotive Museum. Donation levels start at $40. sdautomuseum.org/jaysgarage

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

