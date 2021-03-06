OMWD’s 2021 fourth-grade poster contest now accepting entries

Fourth-grade students living or attending school in Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s service area are invited to enter its 28th annual poster contest. The contest is held in participation with other North County water agencies, and will accept entries until April 5.

For nearly 30 years, this contest has taught students the value of water and the importance of using it efficiently. This year’s theme is “Love Water, Save Water.” Students can create a drawing showing how to be good stewards of the world’s most precious resource by reducing pollution, recycling water, or using water efficiently.

Entries will be judged on best expression of the theme, poster design, creativity, and artistic skill.

The students’ entries provide OMWD with locally-produced artwork to reinforce water efficiency and conservation messages to customers, while students earn prizes and recognition. OMWD will also present a classroom grant in the form of a $50 Lakeshore Learning Store gift card to the teacher of the first-place winner.

The 2022 water awareness calendar will feature OMWD’s top three winners, who will each receive a prize and certificate of excellence. Deadline for entries is April 5, 2021. Winners will be notified by May 14.

The contest application and additional information is available at www.olivenhain.com/school.