Reception for local artist’s ‘Spring Into Art’ exhibit to be held in RSF

An art reception titled “Spring Into Art” featuring the work of watercolor artist Margot Wallace will be held Saturday and Sunday March 20-21 from 3-6 p.m. at 16950 Via de Santa Fe, Unit 131, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. RSVP to wmag@att.net.

The reception will include music and refreshments. Wallace’s plein air watercolor paintings reflect her strong connection with nature. She is passionate about depicting landscapes, seascapes, marine life, and all aspects of the environment.

Wallace attended studio classes at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Relocating to San Diego in 1979, she attended La Jolla’s Athenaeum School of Art. Virtually, she has been studying recently at the Art Students League of New York. She also became a docent for the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.

More of her paintings can be viewed with the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild, at the San Diego Watercolor Society or online at www.watercolorsbywally.com.