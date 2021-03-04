Nature Collective presents virtual animal experiences, March to May

Free, monthly experiences will introduce guests to the beauty and mystique in nearshore ocean animals and how they adapt in their underwater lives. With a focus on Marine Protected Areas, participants can learn how the protection of ocean habitats is critical for all species, and local communities.

Lined Seahorse

Series Hosts: Nature Collective + Living Coast Discovery Center + San Pasqual High School Environmental Club

Series Support: Encinitas Community Grant Program + Coastal Quest + Ocean Protection Council

• Virtual Connections: SoCal Sharks

Thursday, March 18: 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Meet the sharks offshore, including the species of Leopard, Horn, Swell and Grey Smooth Hound sharks. Most sharks, like these, are harmless to people. Plus, high school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Learn how we need sharks to thrive with the help of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

• Virtual Connections: Seahorse’n Around

Thursday, April 15: 3:30-4:15 p,m,

Check in to see the curious-looking Giant Pacific seahorse. In this unusual fish species, the dad hatches the young from his pouch! Learn why, and more fun about seahorses and their mysteries revealed. Plus, high school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Participants can feel more connected about how habitats can thrive with Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

• Virtual Connections: Oh, Octopus!

Thursday, May 20: 3:30-4:15 p,m,

Connect with the largest of all octopuses, the giant Pacific octopus. Did you know it has nine brains and three hearts! Learn more about smart octopuses and how they can hide in plain sight. Plus, high school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Participants can feel more connected about how habitats can thrive with Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

