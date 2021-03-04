AAUW March 13 event to feature Navy women ‘Trailblazers’ - Open to public

The public is invited to attend the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch and Carlsbad/Oceanside/Vista Branch annual joint meeting featuring amazing women who were “Trailblazers” in their Navy careers. The virtual program is Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

Commander Leslie “Meat” Mintz, commanding officer VFA-213 Fighting Blacklions

Three Navy women will discuss how they became Navy trailblazers and share with AAUW members, guests and AAUW Tech Trek and Speech Trek middle and high school young women what qualities it takes to excel in their jobs and overcome challenges. After each woman’s presentation there will be a short period for questions

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the speaker may be submitted at the time of registration and/or during the presentation using the Chat function.

Commander Susan Pinckney, HELSEACOMBATTRON 28

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

Captain Hannah Kriewaldt, SUPSHIP NEWPORT NEWS.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org