Torrey Pines Bank presents 2021 San Diego County Economic Forum with Dr. Christopher Thornberg

Curious about where the economy is heading in 2021? Join the virtual, complimentary 2021 Economic Forum, presented by Torrey Pines Bank, to learn how the regional economy is faring and hear an expert outlook for the coming year and beyond. The virtual forum will take place Tuesday, March 2 from 9-10:30 a.m.

The virtual forum will take place Tuesday, March 2 from 9-10:30 a.m. and feature keynote speaker and noted economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg.
(Courtesy)

Featuring keynote speaker and noted economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg, this online business event offers an updated analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the local and national economy and zeroes in on the latest business trends affecting leading industries in San Diego County.

Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics, is the director of the Center for Economic Forecasting and Development at UC Riverside and an adjunct professor at the school.

Register at bit.ly/3usU6eb

