Belly Up announces Ziggy Marley livestream concert

The Belly Up in Solana Beach will present the Ziggy Marley livestream concert on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. This will be Marley’s first performance of 2021 with his entire band at the legendary Belly Up nightclub.

Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft.

Viewers will have the option to donate to U.R.G.E. (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment), a nonprofit organization whose mission ranges from building new schools to operating health clinics, and supporting beneficiaries including One Love Youth Camp and Chepstowe Basic School in Jamaica and HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles).

The show will be available to stream via NoCap, a venue-based streaming and promotion platform that brings together partner venues and artists to present one-time-only, full-production concerts. Ticket buyers can also purchase a limited series Ziggy Marley t-shirt designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo, who’s known for his prolific work in the music industry and the surf and skate community.

Tickets: $20. For tickets to the Ziggy Marley livestream concert and all upcoming live streams visit bellyup.com