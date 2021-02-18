SD1 Chapter of Teen Volunteers in Action holding Membership Drive

Michelle Sargent, president of SD1 Chapter of TVIA (Teen Volunteers in America), recently announced the chapter’s annual Membership Drive. Thos interested are invited to join the chapter for a virtual meeting Sunday, Feb. 21, 2-4 p.m. At the meeting you will learn more about the organization, and how you and your son can contribute to the community. For the Zoom link, contact VPMembershipSD1@TVIA.org.

TVIA is an organization of young men who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy and personal development. It is through these programs that the organization believes young men will grow up to become strong community leaders.

Even with the health restrictions during the COVID 19 pandemic chapter members still have been able to volunteer in the community. Both in person and virtual.

SD1 Chapter of TVIA will be accepting incoming 7th graders and may have limited space for rising 8th and 9th graders. Applications will be accepted March 1-March 20, 2021 for the 2021 - 2022 school year. For membership inquiries, contact VP Membership at VPMembershipSD1@TVIA.org. Additional information can be found at www.tvia.org.