Encinitas4Equality to hold virtual concert benefit

Encinitas4Equality, a grassroots organization that emerged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, will host a virtual benefit concert in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 27 at 5:45 p.m.

“This event is kind of the culmination of the last nine months while really taking time to celebrate how far we’ve come but still how much work we have to do,” said Mali Woods-Drake, an Encinitas4Equality co-founder. “For this event specifically, we were very intentional about making sure everyone that we’re partnering with are Black businesses, making sure we’re highlighting these Black businesses.”

The concert will feature artists selected by SoFar Sounds, a company that provides more intimate, low-key concerts as well as virtual concerts for private parties.

Woods-Drake added that the event shows how Encinitas4Equality is “trying to get creative” and “doing our best to fundraise in difficult times,” with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many events online.

“It’s so much more difficult to create connections virtually than it is when we can be together in person,” she said. “Our primary goal is to create connection and community.”

The event offers an online meet and greet with Encinitas4Equality leaders. Guests who buy tickets that include food and drinks will receive menus a week in advance and everything will be delivered before the event.

“The event is really just to highlight and put a capstone on Black History Month, the event is also to reintroduce or introduce Encinitas4Equality and the work that they’re doing within the community,” said Lawrence Davis fundraising director.

Up to 100 people are expected to attend the virtual benefit, and Encinitas4Equality also has a $10,000 fundraising goal for the month that residents can contribute to even if they don’t want to buy tickets. There is also a raffle that supports Black vendors.

Funds raised will go toward growing the nonprofit, including a move into a new space that will offer tutoring for underserved children, a community garden and other amenities and services for the community.

“The message that E4E puts out and cultivates and just the grassroots activity that allows us to build those connections within the community, that part hasn’t changed,” Davis said. “As a matter of fact, it’s kind of empowered E4E more to do what it’s set out to do, and that’s to educate and bring inclusivity to the community.”

Ticket prices start at $50. For tickets and more concert information, visit encinitas4equality.rallyup.com/justice

For more information on E4E, visit www.encinitas4equality.org.