Belly Up to present The White Buffalo ‘Songs of Anarchy’ livestream concert

The Belly Up recently announced The White Buffalo’s “Songs of Anarchy” livestream concert on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. on bellyup.com. The White Buffalo is Jake Smith – singer, songwriter, guitarist, teller of stories, Emmy nominee; an artist whose voice – a timber-shakin’ baritone of gravitas and gravel – seems directly linked to a greater truth; an artist who will not be swayed by fashion or curtailed by genre.

The White Buffalo returns to Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach for his first performance since November. In keeping with the spirit of his themed virtual sets, Smith will perform - for the first time ever - a set list tailored around the numerous songs from his catalogue featured in or written for Sons of Anarchy. “It’s been over a year since our last live show, but we are excited to announce another live stream partnership with the legendary Belly Up. For the first time ever we are going to perform all my songs featured in “Sons of Anarchy,” along with some fan favorites,” Smith said. Many TWB fans cite the hugely popular FX show as their initiation into Smith’s catalogue.

Tickets will be sold via bellyup.com where fans will have the opportunity to purchase an MP3 download of the evening’s performance and an exclusive limited edition of The White Buffalo t-shirts, designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo, who’s known for his prolific work in the music industry and the surf and skate community.

For all upcoming live streams, visit bellyup.com. Admission: $10. Tickets: bellyuplive.com/the-white-buffalo/