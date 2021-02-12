Lenten Season brings Walk of Prayer and Reflection to the Village Church

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will offer an onsite Walk of Prayer and Reflection on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 beginning at 3 p.m. on the campus at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Participants can visit Prayer Stops of faith, love and forgiveness with the opportunity to jot down prayers of thanksgiving, prayers of intercession and prayers of confession. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the sacred season of Lent, when Christians focus on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, culminating on Easter, April 4.

Small vials of ashes will be available for self-application and the prayer stations will remain open until 5 p.m. No RSVPs are needed, but physical distancing and masks are required. A pre-recorded online Ash Wednesday service also is available starting at 9 a.m. at villagechurch.org.

“On Ash Wednesday, Christians will display the sign of the cross on our foreheads, made from the ashes of palms leaves used in last year’s Palm Sunday celebration,” explained the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, Village Church senior pastor. “The ashes call to mind that God created all of us from the dust of the ground, and when our earthly life is done, to dust we shall return. But in Jesus Christ, we will live again forever.”

The Village Church Lenten Devotional Guide will be emailed daily starting Feb. 17. To be included in the mailing list, email info@villagechurch.org or request a printed copy by calling the church office at 858-756-2441.