Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Valentine’s Day

• San Diego Oasis offers virtual classes for older adults, including “The Heart as a Symbol of Love: A History” at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Instructor Kim Keeline will trace the origins of the symbol, its usage and the traditions that spread to Valentine’s Day, including wacky Victorian postcards and other ways we tell people we care about them. $10. san-diego.oasiseverywhere.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Valentine’s Day: Wine and Chocolate Pairing and Tasting” at noon Friday, Feb. 12, online. Certified wine specialist Stefano Poggi will lead the event. Each tasting will include two wines and four chocolate truffles. $50 for Community Center members; $55 for non-members. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/series.

Pianist Robert Parker will play a free livestreamed Valentine’s Day concert of classic love songs on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Courtesy)

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present “Robert Parker: Love Songs Live” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, online. The event, a Valentine’s Day concert of classic love songs from acclaimed pianist Parker, will stream live. Free. scrippsranchtheatre.org/robertparkerlovesongs



Lectures & learning

Kathryn Shade from the National Conflict Resolution Center will lead “10 Tips for Managing Conflict” online Saturday, Feb. 13. (Courtesy)

• The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch presents “10 Tips for Managing Conflict” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, online. Kathryn Shade, senior program manager for the National Conflict Resolution Center, will discuss how to bridge the current climate of polarization in families and across the political divide and how to restore civil conversations with those with whom we disagree. To receive the Zoom link, email your name and address to membership@aauwdml.org.

• The UC San Diego economics department presents Alan Auerbach at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, online. The UC Berkeley professor of economics will discuss fiscal policy during the new Biden administration. Register at bit.ly/econroundtable.

• The San Diego Community College District celebrates Black History Month with “Agents of Change” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, online. The event will feature a discussion with “Agents of Change” producer/director Frank Dawson covering the film’s telling of racial conditions on college campuses in the United States in the 1960s. Free. bit.ly/agentsofchangezoom, meeting ID 752 496 5099.

• The Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla and the March of Dimes present “Virtual High School Science Week” Feb. 22-26. The event will feature webinars to highlight the importance of basic research in scientific discoveries and give students a glimpse of a day in the life of scientists and an opportunity to interact with Salk researchers. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 17, at bit.ly/salkMOD.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.

Health & fitness

• The Immunotherapy Foundation presents another episode of its “Coffee & Conversation” webinar series at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The event will focus on the promise of immunotherapy in breast cancer care and research with Dr. Rebecca Shatsky, a breast cancer specialist at UC San Diego Health. Free. bit.ly/IFCCFeb

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the next in its Distinguished Speaker Series, “The Heart Speaks. Are You Listening?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Integrative cardiologist Dr. Mimi Guarneri will discuss how and why the heart is much more than a physical pump, covering the science behind why purpose, joy, meditation and lifestyle choices create positive physical changes in our bodies that can lead to long-term heart health. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The Phoenix, a sober active community, presents free virtual fitness and social programming via Zoom daily. Programming includes yoga, functional movement, meditation, boxing, community fitness training for all levels. Classes are held at various times throughout the week and do not require any cost, equipment, or previous experience to participate. The only requirement to sign up is 48 hours of continuous sobriety. thephoenix.org/virtual



Art & culture

• The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program presents William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” online Feb. 12-28. Free. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe

Pianist Gloria Cheng will play a chamber concert livestreamed from the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Music Room on Monday, Feb. 15. (Courtesy)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Gloria Cheng in a chamber concert livestreamed from the Athenaeum’s Music Room at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Cheng, a Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning pianist, will perform several pieces and will be joined by a surprise guest. $18 for Athenaeum members; $23 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its five-week art history lecture series on Albrecht Dürer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s journey through the Netherlands and his later work from 1520 to 1528. $14 for Athenaeum members; $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “A Bohemian in Dresden” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, online. The concert, part of the organization’s Bach at Home series, will feature the music of Jan Dismas Zelenka, Johann Adolph Hasse and Johann Sebastian Bach. Free (donations accepted). bachcollegiumsd.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Watercolor Magic,” a four-week class for beginners, at 10 a.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 18. Artist Minnie Valero will teach the class. $49 for Community Center members; $59 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

• The African and African-American Studies Research Center at UC San Diego presents an “Afro-Caribbean Dance & Drumming Workshop” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, online. The event, featuring master percussionist Gene Perry and musician Fred Thompson Jr., is part of AASRC’s Black History Month events. tinyurl.com/4v2jqgfp

• The San Diego Museum of Art will stream an “Art of Elan Pop-up Performance” on Friday, Feb. 19. The 15-minute performance takes a closer look at the power of transformation, featuring “Advice from a Caterpillar” for bass clarinet by South Korean composer Unsuk Chin. Free. bit.ly/sdmayoutube



Virtual galas & events

• The 12th annual Mitchell Thorp Warrior Spirit 5K is online now through Sunday, Feb. 21. The event, which benefits critically ill children, features an “Explore Your City” scavenger hunt, finishing certificates and prizes. To register, visit warriorspirit5K.org.

• The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Doggie Gras” is being held online, featuring prizes in the center’s

costume and float photo contest. For a $10 donation, participants can enter a photo of their pet’s New Orleans-inspired ensemble. Registration closes Tuesday, Feb. 16. Winners will be announced Feb. 19. animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras-virtual

• Mission Fed Credit Union is supporting the San Diego division of the American Heart Association’s “San Diego Go Red for Women” campaign online through Friday, Feb. 26, ending with a Go Red for Women Digital Experience. The campaign raises awareness among women about heart disease by promoting healthy lifestyles and raising funds to support research and education initiatives. missionfed.com/gored

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆