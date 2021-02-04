‘10 Tips for Managing Conflict’ topic at AAUW virtual event Feb. 13

The public is invited to attend the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch virtual program “10 Tips for Managing Conflict” on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kathryn Shade, senior program manager for the National Conflict Resolution Center, will discuss how to bridge the current climate of polarization in families and across the political divide, and how to restore civil conversations with those with whom we disagree. She will explain NCRC’s Code of Civil Discourse with its belief that respectful and constructive airing of different points of view is critical to successful dialogue. This will include how to manage conflict in our relationships with friends, relatives and neighbors, as well as in our national discourse.

Kathryn Shade, senior program manager, National Conflict Resolution Center

(Courtesy)

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the speaker may be submitted at the time of registration and/or during the presentation using the Chat function.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org