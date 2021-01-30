Jurassic Quest Drive Thru returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 26-April 4

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs have been stomping across Southern California since the New Year, and will head for a return engagement at the Del Mar Fairgrounds March 26-April 4, following showings in the Los Angeles area. The prehistoric drive-thru experience in San Diego was one of the most successful Jurassic Quest stops yet with sold-out dates during its early January visit, and a wait list of interested families who will now have a chance to secure tickets to see the life-size dinosaurs in action this spring.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will once again transform the Del Mar Fairgrounds outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot-long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they’ll still need to avoid the roarsome T-Rex!

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers must buy tickets in advance at jurassicquest.com (where event times can also be found). Tickets are $49 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded.