Entries welcome for ‘Teens in Quarantine’ film contest

Local high school students from the San Diego area are invited to enter the Teens in Quarantine film competition. This film competition, run for students by students, is sponsored by the Del Mar Rotary Club. The competition is designed as an outlet for students to express their experience with the coronavirus in a healthy and creative way. Films made at any skill level are accepted, and those entered must follow these guidelines:

• Participants must be in 9th-12th grade, San Diego County high schools only

• 5-minute maximum

• Explore themes centered around the coronavirus (physical, mental, social, etc)

• Any film genre (comedy, thriller, romance, documentary, etc)

• Films must be appropriate for all audiences

Films will be reviewed by a panel and ultimately the top three will be decided by public voting.

Sign-up either through the link in the Instagram bio @teensinquarantine or directly in an email to quarantinefilmcomp@gmail.com beginning Feb. 1. Entries must be submitted no later than midnight on March 1. All films will then be posted on March 13 on the Teens in Quarantine competition’s YouTube channel, marking one year since the original lockdown. The public will vote through a google form and winners will be announced on the Instagram account on March 19. 1st place prize: $200, 2nd place prize: $150, 3rd place prize: $50. All prize money donated by the Del Mar Rotary Club.