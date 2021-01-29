Join virtual Valentine’s Day-themed dinner cooking class with the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund

Anyone looking to prepare a chef-inspired dinner from their very own kitchen? If so, how does coq-au-vin paired with molten chocolate lava cake sound? On Feb. 11, the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will host San Diego native chef Travis Swikard in a virtual Valentine’s Day-themed cooking class. Swikard most recently returned from New York City where he worked with Michelin-starred French chef Daniel Boulud for 10 years. Participants will get the opportunity to prepare a delicious meal while connecting with fellow members of the community.

(Courtesy)

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is also creating other ways for members to remain connected. At the end of February, they are hosting a virtual all-member meeting where members will have the opportunity to sign up to participate in virtual site visit meetings for organizations currently requesting a grant from RSFWF. Even though these visits cannot be conducted in person as in years past, it’s important to the members of RSFWF that they continue to engage in their diligent grant process so that they can support deserving organizations in this time of great need.

Guests are more than welcome to attend both of the events listed above. Please see their website (rsfwomensfund.org) for additional events as they become available.