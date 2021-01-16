Switchfoot to perform online January concert from Petco Park that will be simulcast by 91X-FM

Switchfoot is set for a Jan. 31 to return to Petco Park, where the Grammy Award-winning San Diego band performed a sold-out, socially distanced June 7 drive-in concert last year.

This time, though, the five-man band won’t be appearing on a temporary stage in one of the downtown stadium’s parking lots. Instead, Switchfoot will perform inside the stadium and on Petco Park’s permanent Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square (previously known as Park at the Park). It is located on a 2.8-acre green space just beyond the centerfield fence at Petco Park.

The 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. concert on Jan. 31 will be streamed worldwide on the internet and will be simulcast by San Diego radio station 91X-FM. Switchfoot will perform two sets, one acoustic and one electric.

The band is partnering on the show with 91X and the San Diego Padres. It is being billed as “Switchfoot Streaming Live from Petco Park,” although the band — like many other top music acts that have performed online during the coronavirus pandemic — is pre-filming the concert to achieve maximum visual and audio quality.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Jan. 12, the band’s members said: “We love singing these anthems of hope with you and are so thankful that we’ve been able to stay together even while apart. We are so proud and thankful to call this incredible community our own.” (The full statement appears below.)

The Jan. 31 concert is the latest installment of Switchfoot’s “Fantastic NOT Traveling Music Show Live Stream” series, which airs via the band’s website. Tickets for the Jan. 31 concert cost $10.99 and are available at switchfoot.com.

The band’s website also offers season passes for its “Fantastic NOT Traveling Music Show Live Stream,” which offers new performances each month, along with bonuses that could range from a solo show with the Switchfoot leader, Jon Foreman and a guitar lesson with lead guitarist Drew Shirley or a cooking lesson with drummer Chad Butler.

Amigos!

Here we are... 2021... we made it! And we’re starting this year off with an absolute BANG in the live stream world...

We’re SO stoked and SO proud to announce that we’ll be live streaming on January 31st from the hallowed grounds of San Diego’s own... Petco Park — Home of the San Diego Padres!

It goes without saying that 2020 was a wild ride, especially if you’re in our line of work. Just like everyone else, our worlds were turned completely upside down in an instant.

Back in March of last year it felt as if our backs were against the wall. We had two options, close up shop and wait for this all to end (whenever that may be), or roll up our sleeves and fight to make something beautiful out of a dark year. Thankfully, we chose the latter... And thus, the live streams were born!

Much like all of you, we had questions, even doubts when we first set out on the live streaming journey: “Will it be the same? Will we be able to connect and bring hope in a meaningful way?”... Much to our delight, we found that yes, the live stream may be a different experience from a true, live rock and roll show, but it is an incredible experience nonetheless! Connecting with all of you during these streams has been amazing and a true blessing over the course of the last 7 months.

So, in 2021, we’re proud to say, YES, the live streams will continue!

We love singing these anthems of hope with you and are so thankful that we’ve been able to stay together even while apart. We are so proud and thankful to call this incredible community our own.

Sending love and high fives to everyone around the world,

Jon, Tim, Chad, Drew & Jerome