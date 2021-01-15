St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to host annual Tea by the Sea virtually on Jan. 23

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a local nonprofit organization that has been serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for over 50 years, will hold its annual Tea by the Sea event virtually this year. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, from noon to 1 p.m. and will benefit the Sophie’s Gallery art program that is currently offered to over 400 students at SMSC.

This year’s Tea by the Sea honorary chairs are Maureen King and Angel Kleinbub. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite tea-time attire and celebrate together, virtually, to support St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. Tickets are $135 per person or $1,350 for a virtual table of 10. Each ticket purchase will include a tea set gift basket, recipe cards, one entry for the opportunity drawing, and a virtual cooking demonstration. Guests will receive a link to the virtual event one week prior to the event.

“We are excited to carry on our Virtual Tea By the Sea event and partner with Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe and Afternoon Tea. Each participant will receive a lovely tea basket delivered to their home prior to the Virtual Tea on Saturday, Jan. 23. I would like to thank our Tea by the Sea Co-Chairs Maureen King and Angel Kleinbub for their continuous support,” said Debra Emerson, CEO of SMSC. She added, “This event continues to support Sophie’s Art Department, where our staff have been working virtually with our students through zoom and delivering art supplies for all of our art programs and shows during these difficult times.”

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

To purchase your tickets, visit www.smscteabythesea.org. There are also various sponsorship and underwriting opportunities available. For more information, contact either Joe Perucca at 619-442-5129, ext. 332 or jperucca@stmsc.org, or Katie Pennell at 619-442-5129, ext. 115 or kpennell@stmsc.org.

