Mitchell Thorp Warrior Spirit 5K and Scavenger Hunt goes virtual

The 12th Annual Mitchell Thorp Warrior Spirit 5K, traditionally held every year at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad, is going virtual Feb. 6-21.

The Mitchell Thorp Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk has attracted thousands of participants from all over San Diego County to take on its 5K Run/Walk benefiting children fighting for their tomorrow. A new feature this year that has been added is a fun “Explore Your City” Scavenger Hunt. Due to COVID-19 state and local mandates that prohibit mass gatherings, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K cannot meet as usual. Participants can register and choose their own course in their own cities and neighborhoods and have two weeks to complete.

T-shirts, bibs, finishing certificate and prizes will be awarded in different categories.

Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the foundation, truly understand what community all is about after receiving incredible emotional and financial support and outpouring of love that took place on their behalf when their son Mitchell became critically ill.

“Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache and financial stress that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles do happen.” noted Beth Thorp.

For 11 years the San Diego community has helped encourage and support local children and families by letting them know they are not alone, and by giving them hope that there are good people, who really care and want to help.

This annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s (MTF) largest fundraiser of the year, allowing them to help more families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. The funds raised go to MTF’s programs to help children like Reagan, 10, diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, Jordan, 15, diagnosed with brain cancer, and Jocelyn, 7, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. Jocelyn’s mom, like many, had to leave her job to stay by her side at the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy.

These are just a few of the families that benefit from the funds raised by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, helping families keep a roof overhead, food on the table, and help covering medical costs not covered under most insurance programs. Applications file in monthly for assistance, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible.

The 5K and Scavenger Hunt is themed around these “Warrior Children” who are fighting for their tomorrow.

“Nothing is more powerful than seeing the Warrior Spirit in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO Brad Thorp. “That is why this event is so powerful – seeing the community come together to show their “Warrior Spirit to Help a Warrior Child.”

The event is once again made possible by the support of generous sponsors, including Independent Financial Group, Aethercomm, The Gym, Morsco, Ranch & Coast Magazine and Carlsbad Magazine. It is never too late to be a corporate sponsor, and or create a company team to participate. To register, go to: https://www.warriorspirit5k.org/ to start a team, grab your family, or donate to help a child. MTF is a public 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. For more information, visit

https://www.mitchellthorp.org

