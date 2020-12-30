The Grauer School to host Zoom event featuring bestselling author

The Grauer School in Encinitas will host a Great Conversations event on Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. featuring New York Times bestselling author Gary Chapman, PhD and his book “The 5 Love Languages of Teenagers: The Secret to Loving Teens Effectively.”

Gary Chapman, PhD is the author of “The 5 Love Languages of Teenagers: The Secret to Loving Teens Effectively.”

The public is invited to log in via Zoom to learn strategies to connect in meaningful ways with their teenager. Chapman will explain the key developmental changes teens are going through and give participants the tools to identify and communicate in their teen’s love language. Participants will learn how to successfully navigate key issues in their teen’s life and leave with practical advice on how to support and love their teen. Register for this free event at:

https://www.grauerschool.com/campus-life/events/great-conversations

Chapman’s bestselling The 5 Love Languages series has sold more than 12 million worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages.

The cover of “The 5 Love Languages of Teenagers: The Secret to Loving Teens Effectively.”

Chapman lays the foundation of the importance of unconditional love and takes parents through each of the love languages, through the lens of adolescence. Along with discussing the love languages, he will share practical ideas specific to teens and will help parents understand how love relates to a teen’s desire for independence and need for responsibility, as well as what to do when their teen fails.

“Many parents believe that when their children become teenagers, they can continue to parent in the same manner that has served them well in the child’s preschool and elementary school years,” says Chapman. “But this is a serious mistake because the teenager is not a child. They are in transition toward adulthood. Teens are going through a tremendous transition, and parents who will be effective in loving them must also make transitions in the manner in which they express their love.

“This is the world into which your teenager has come of age,” says Chapman. “The good news is that contemporary teenagers are looking to parents for guidance. Because of this, parents need to learn to meet their teenager’s need for love and lay the foundation for influencing their teen more effectively in all areas of life. All research indicates that the most significant influence on the life of a teenager comes from their parents.”