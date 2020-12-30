Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

Flannery Nielsen will co-host a seminar on nutrition with Tiffany Holt online Jan. 6 via the La Jolla Community Center. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its “Wednesday Connect” series with “Health Made Easy: Tips for Buying, Preparing and Ordering Nourishing Food” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, online. Nutrition experts Tiffany Holt and Flannery Nielsen will teach to how to build simple meals from ready-to-eat ingredients and to navigate meal delivery services. ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect

• The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego offers an online open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The membership program for adults older than 50 offers lectures, seminars and discussions of current events led by UCSD faculty and other scholars. Register for the free open house at extension.ucsd.edu/olli/membership/open-house.



Art & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Logan Lone Piano concerts at noon Thursday, Dec. 31. The free performance featuring Mara Kaye and Clinton Davis, recorded at the Athenaeum Art Center, will be released on the Athenaeum’s YouTube channel. bit.ly/ljathyoutube

• The San Diego Symphony presents its first New Year’s Eve celebration concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, online. Led by Music Director Rafael Payare with pianist Ray Ushikubo, the concert will feature Viennese waltzes and jazz-influenced works to ring in the new year. $25 donation requested. Register at bit.ly/SDSNYE.

• The San Diego Symphony holiday concert “Noel Noel” is online through Thursday, Dec. 31. The multidisciplinary collaboration features the orchestra along with the San Diego Children’s Choir, San Diego Master Chorale, California Ballet principal dancer Reka Gyulai and singer-songwriter Jason Mraz in myriad holiday selections led by guest conductor Timothy Semanik. Free. Register at sandiegosymphony.org/noelnoel.

• The 36th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk is virtual through Thursday, Dec. 31. The largest and longest-running arts festival in Southern California showcases every medium of art, including painting, sculpture, glasswork, photography and fine jewelry. missionfedartwalk.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” online through Thursday, Dec. 31. The reimagined production, directed by David Ellenstein, features James Newcomb and tells the entire story from one man’s perspective. $35-$54. bit.ly/ncrtcarol

• City Ballet of San Diego streams its “Masquerade Nutcracker” through Sunday, Jan. 3, online. The show, containing a new spin for the pandemic, was choreographed and filmed for in-home viewing. bit.ly/cityballetnutcracker

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” online through Sunday, Jan. 3. The filmed version of the 2018 play is based on the Charles Dickens classic. Free. scrippsranchtheatre.org/christmascarol2020

Richard Baird stars in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “An Iliad,” streaming through Jan. 24. (Courtesy )

• North Coast Repertory Theatre is streaming “An Iliad” online through Sunday, Jan. 24. The adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War stars Richard Baird and is directed by David Ellenstein. $35. northcoastrep.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” streaming online through Sunday, Jan. 3. The one-man version stars Tony Award winner and UC San Diego graduate Jefferson Mays. $50. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/a-christmas-carol

• Write Out Loud holds its virtual story theater through Wednesday, Jan. 6. The production, called “Giving Season 2020,” is aimed at all ages and includes performers Brittney Caldwell, Steven Lone, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer, with a special visit from Santa Claus. Free. Register at writeoutloudsd.com/giving-season-2020.

• UC San Diego’s Adam D. Kamil Gallery presents two online exhibitions featuring works by undergraduate art students. “Legendary” showcases students’ approaches to composing pictures, sequential art and storytelling through the creation of multipanel comics and shadow puppet performances based on epic poems, literature and creation myths. “Art in Isolation” features works across painting, drawing, sculpture, performance and installation. visarts.ucsd.edu/kamilgallery

• Third Coast Percussion presents a free rebroadcast of the world premiere of “Metamorphosis” online at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The performance, which blends street dance from Movement Art Is with TCP’s percussion ensemble, was

originally livestreamed Nov. 7 from the La Jolla Music Society’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. youtube.com/user/thirdcoastpercussion



Virtual galas & events

• Mission Fed Credit Union’s holiday giving fundraiser runs online through Thursday, Dec. 31, to benefit three local nonprofit partners: The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army San Diego County. Each of the partners will receive up to a $10,000 matching donation to help meet its mission this holiday season. missionfed.com/giving

