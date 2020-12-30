Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas to hold job fair
The soon-to-open 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is hiring to round out its talented team
Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is holding a job fair Thursday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is looking to hire a team of talented colleagues who can quickly perpetuate a culture that embraces great design and superlative service. The soon-to-open hotel seeks individuals with a passion for exceptional hotel service that is both intuitive and personal, and who best express that belief in an atmosphere of spontaneity and authenticity. Alila Hotels, a Hyatt Hotels brand, believes guests select Alila Hotels because of caring and attentive colleagues who are focused on providing efficient service and meaningful experiences.
Alila Marea Beach Resort is hiring for a variety of full-time and part-time positions with immediate job offers, including:
Front & Heart of House:
Front office agent, front office supervisor, concierge, night auditors, room attendant, housepersons, housekeeping supervisors, maintenance engineers, purchasing clerk
Spa:
Massage therapists, aestheticians, cosmetologist, recreation attendant, nail technician, spa concierge
Dining:
Restaurant hosts, restaurant servers, restaurant server assistants, bartenders, barback, in-room dining servers, restaurant supervisor, baristas, coffee shop lead, AM/PM, cooks, pastry cooks, dishwashers
Apply online today at www.alilahotels.com/about-alila/careers; selected candidates will be called to set up an appointment to attend.
The fair will be held at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas -- Oceana Ballroom, 2100 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, Calif., 92024.
Complimentary parking available in the hotel garage.
The Career Fair will be maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols through social distancing, mask requirements, hand-sanitizing stations and minimizing the number of individuals in the hotel and ballroom at each time.
For more information about Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, visit
https://www.alilahotels.com/marea-beach-resort-encinitas
