Wild Wonders announces Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights

Looking for a safe, outdoor, festive holiday event for the whole family? Wild Wonders in Bonsall, Calif. invites all to book a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its facility which will showcase its nocturnal animals.

Only one family group will be allowed on each tour, so each family will have the entire 5-acre facility to themselves. Limiting attendance, as well as masks and social distancing, will help people relax and enjoy their outdoor one-hour adventure.

(Courtesy)

One of the keeper/educators will host each family as they meet several of the ambassadors in a fun, interactive, and educational experience.

These events are offered on selected Saturdays (Dec. 19, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2) and Sundays (Dec. 20, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3) in late December and early January, and there are only two events per night – one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 5 p.m.. If you don’t see a time that works with your holiday plans, contact Wild Wonders to see if another evening is open.

The price is $250 for a family of up to four people. Additional family members aged 12+ are $30, and additional children aged 5-11 are $15. Due to an overabundance of caution due to COVID, children under 5 are not allowed at this time.

Tickets and more information is available at: wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-andholiday-lights

For more information, contact Jackie Navarro at 760-630-9230 or wildwonders@att.net, wildwonders.org