CCA Girls Who Code ‘Girls in STEM’ free online program open for registration

Canyon Crest Academy’s Girls Who Code club and the affiliated all-girls Ravenettes robotics team have started the 2020-2021 school year with the goal to increase access to computer science education for girls in the community. In response to COVID school closures, CCA Girls Who Code’s community outreach team has developed an online Java curriculum including slideshows, step-by-step video lessons, and practice problems with online tools for a hands-on virtual experience.

The free, semester-long “Girls In STEM” program was launched in September, and is currently delivered through live instruction led by volunteer teaching assistants from the team, alongside self-paced worksheets and guided projects to maximize learning flexibility. The online program introduces Java programming to girls throughout the San Diego region in grades 6-12, and is suitable for students of all levels, especially those with no prior experience. Currently, there are 103 girls registered for the fall program, which began in late September and ends in January.

Registration is now open for the winter program, which will begin in late January 2021 and end in June. If you or your student are interested in signing up for the winter program, or would like information regarding the club or the robotics team, visit the CCA Girls Who Code website (ccagirlswhocode.weebly.com). For further information about the program, contact the program directors Samantha Prestrelski (president) or Alexis Wu (vice president). Curriculum questions can be directed to lead instructors Sarah Luo or Katy Tseng at ccagirlswhocode@gmail.com.