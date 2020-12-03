Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Events

Kids can enjoy a Breakfast in Bethlehem virtually with the Village Church

Saturday morning, Dec. 12, children and families can attend the Village Church online version of Breakfast in Bethlehem, a popular event that in past years has drawn more than 200 attendees. Starting at 9 a.m., log onto villagechurch.org where senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca will read the beautiful Christmas story while children can join in the fun by following along with several items from a Breakfast in Bethlehem swag bag. Filled with a sheep, crown, halo and even a flash light to find the Baby Jesus, parents can request a bag from Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministries at: kjerstia@villagechurch.org. Bags will be delivered or mailed to your home.

A Breakfast in Bethlehem swag bag is also available for kids.
“Our vision was to do everything we could to bring this special Christmas tradition into more homes,” said Atkins. “We pray that all children who watch this year will learn Jesus is with them through all of life’s moments.”

Events

