Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

San Diego food writer Michael Aaron Gardiner discusses his new cookbook online via Warwick’s bookstore at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents award-winning San Diego food writer Michael Aaron Gardiner at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, via Facebook Live. Gardiner will discuss his new cookbook, “Modern Kosher: Global Flavors, New Traditions.” Free. warwicks.com/event/gardiner-2020

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents Columbia University professor and 2019 MacArthur fellow Saidiya Hartman for a guest lecture at noon Friday, Dec. 4, online. Hartman will discuss the themes of visuality and representation in her recent book “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments,” along with a Q&A. Free. bit.ly/ucsdhartman

• Adventures by the Book and the Carlsbad City Library present “Audio Book Authors & Narrators: A Virtual Adventure” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, online. The event features New York Times bestselling authors Gregg Hurwitz and Caroline Leavitt and Southern California author Nicole Meier in conversation with their respective audiobook narrators Scott Brick, Julia Whelan and Teri Schnaubelt. Free. bit.ly/abtbdec5

• La Jolla LearningWorks presents “How to Recognize and Support Students with Learning Disabilities” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, online. Company founder and director Megan Trezza will give an interactive presentation on how to help children overcome roadblocks to reading fluently, completing written assignments and solving problems. Free. bit.ly/learningworksdec8

• The La Jolla Community Center offers “Makeup Essentials for Zoom” at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 online as part of its Wednesday Connect series. The first of two classes will focus on makeup application, product recommendations and instruction on creating specific looks for all occasions. The second class will be Dec. 16. $12 for Community Center members ($20 for both classes); $15 for non-members ($25 for both classes). ljcommunitycenter-wednesday-connect



Family & children

• The San Diego Public Library presents “Tiny Houses” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, online. The class, aimed at students in grades six through eight, will teach architecture, social responsibility and community as participants envision and design tiny houses and present them to the class. Free. Register by Sunday, Dec. 6, for materials pickup at bit.ly/sdpltinyhouses.

• La Jolla-based Quail & Ivy holds an etiquette workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, online. The interactive 30-minute workshop for ages 5-11 will include games and activities, with lessons on everyday manners, polite communication and kind consideration. $15. info@quailandivy.com



Art & culture

• The Arts District at Liberty Station presents Virtual First Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 online. The event will include a virtual magic show, an art installation, cocktail making and more. bit.ly/firstfridaydec

• San Diego-based Malashock Dance holds “Stream/Line 5: New Choreography & Dance Film” at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, online, featuring a livestreamed performance of new choreography by John Malashock, performed by Gary Champi, Nico DeJesus, Marty Dorado and Natalia Hill, followed by the dance film “Inbound.” Free. bit.ly/malashock5

• The 36th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk goes virtual this year beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The largest and longest-running art festival in San Diego will kick off with a broadcast of a variety of performances and will showcase and offer for sale paintings, sculptures, glasswork, photography, fine jewelry and more through December. Free. missionfedartwalk.org

The Point Loma Playhouse will restream its recent production of “Mass Appeal” on Saturday, Dec. 5. (Courtesy)

• The Point Loma Playhouse will restream its recent production of “Mass Appeal,” available all day Saturday, Dec. 5. Bill C. Davis’ two-character play deals with religion, faith, church politics and relationships. $10-$25. showtix4u.com/#streaming

• KPBS presents The Old Globe production of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at noon Saturday, Dec. 5, on radio and online. The 23rd annual Old Globe production also will run at noon Sunday, Dec. 20, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Free. kpbs.org

• The San Diego Master Chorale continues its fall season at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The “Messiah Sing” performance will feature a virtual sing-along with selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including the “Hallelujah Chorus.” $20. sdmasterchorale.org.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Streaming Live!” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, online. Guitarist Peter Sprague, a central figure in San Diego’s jazz scene since the late 1970s, will perform a duo set with longtime creative partner, vocalist Leonard Patton. $12 for members; $17 non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” online Dec. 9-31. The reimagined production, directed by David Ellenstein, features actor James Newcomb. $35-$54. bit.ly/ncrtcarol

• North Coast Repertory Theatre is streaming “An Iliad” online Dec. 9 through Jan. 3. The adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War stars Richard Baird and is directed by David Ellenstein. $35. northcoastrep.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” streaming online through Jan. 3. The one-man play stars Tony Award winner and UC San Diego graduate Jefferson Mays. $50. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/a-christmas-carol

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Spittin’ Truth to Power While Light Leaping for the People” online. The commissioned work by Alyce Smith Cooper and Shammy Dee uses music, images and storytelling to create a three-part intergenerational Digital Without Walls piece. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital/light-leaping



Virtual galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center holds its 2020 Virtual Holiday and Benefit Concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The free event will feature jazz musicians Peter Sprague, Leonard Patton and Tripp Sprague, along with raffles and a silent auction. ljcommunitycenter.org/holiday-benefit-concert

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆